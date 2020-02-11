DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Pet owners (and animal lovers) rejoice! Uber is testing out a new feature in Dallas that will give customers an easy way of letting drivers know they are bringing an animal or pet along for the ride.
The new feature allows riders to select the Uber Pet option in the Uber app, which will then let customers book trips with drivers who are already aware about accompanying animals or pets.
Before this feature, customers would have to book their trips and then contact their driver about bringing along their pets, according to the company’s website. The driver would be able to choose whether or not the pet would be allowed in the vehicle.
The Uber Pet program does come with a $5 surcharge in Dallas. The company said drivers are able to opt out of the Uber Pet feature.
Drivers are still required to allow service animals in their vehicles regardless of the Uber Pet feature, the company said.