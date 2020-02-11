HBSF – GreystoneThis weekend, Woody joins the folks from the Higgins Branchini Shooting Foundation at their annual upland bird hunt and fundraiser. This year it was held at the incredible Greystone Castle Sporting Club. Located just an hour west of Fort Worth, it’s one of the premiere hunting facilities in the world, and they have some of the best birds, guides and dogs I’ve ever hunted with. HBSF is all about raising funds to supports grants for collegiate shotgun shooters and they are doing great things to support the future of our shotgun sports. So, join us this weekend, for some excellent bird hunting with the folks from HBSF.

