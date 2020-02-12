Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At least one person is dead after a rollover crash on U.S. 75 in Dallas early Wednesday morning, according to officials.
Dallas police and Fire-Rescue responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of 75 near Royal Lane at around 4:40 a.m. Crews found at least one vehicle that rolled over.
The crash shut down the highway for most of the early morning. It was eventually reopened at around 7:15 a.m.
Police later confirmed that at least one person was dead in the crash. It’s currently unknown if the crash involved another vehicle.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.