DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a man around 30 years old, exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl while she was walking to school in the 5800 block of Pineland Drive around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The suspect then reached out and touched the victim’s left buttock, police said in a news release.
The suspect went into a nearby apartment complex and was seen walking away.
Police describe him as black, 5’8” to 5’10” and 150 to 170 lbs, with short twists in his hair and a clean-shaven face. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black or gray hoodie.
The Dallas Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident or the above described suspect, please contact Detective. M. Bruner with Dallas Police Department’s Child Exploitation Unit at 214-671-4215.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and any other felony offense.
Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.