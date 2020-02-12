Comments
DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville High School Head Football Coach Reginald Samples has been suspended for the first game of the 2020 football season by the University Interscholastic League.
Coach Samples has also been issued a one-year probation and public reprimand for the violation of UIL rules in regards to the employment of coaches.
The exact reason for the decision was not immediately released.
Under Coach Samples, Duncanville’s football team advanced to the state championship game in each of the last two seasons. Both years, the Panthers lost the title games to Galena North Shore High School.
CBS 11 Sports has reached out to Duncanville High School for comment on the UIL’s decision.