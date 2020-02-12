IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase in Irving, which included shots being fired from an officer, ended with the arrest of two wanted felons from New Mexico Wednesday morning, police said.
Irving police said they were involved in the attempted arrest of two suspects who were wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office in Albuquerque. But when officers tried to make the arrest, the suspects drove away and a chase ensued.
According to police, the suspects hit two squad cars as they drove away.
During the chase, police said an officer fired their weapon but no one was hit.
The chase eventually ended with what appeared to be a crash — according to a picture from Irving police — near North Nursery Road and East Grauwyler Road. Both suspects were then taken into custody.
There were no reported injuries.
Police said they would release more information as it becomes available.