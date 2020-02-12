LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Little Elm Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Quietwater Drive.
Police said the 30-year-old victim’s wife told investigators she and her husband had gotten into a violent confrontation.
There were four small children in the house at the time of the shooting.
Child Protective Services has been notified and is investigating.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident.
The medical examiner has ordered an autopsy on the man who was killed.
Police have not yet released the identity of the victim and has not said who, if anyone, is facing charges.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Little Elm Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.