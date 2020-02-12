Duncanville Head Football Coach Reginald Samples Gets 1-Game Suspension, 1-Year ProbationDuncanville High School Head Football Coach Reginald Samples has been suspended for the first game of the 2020 football season by the University Interscholastic League. Katie Johnston reports.

42 minutes ago

Irving Police Chase Ends With Arrest Of 2 Wanted Felons From New MexicoA police chase in Irving, which included shots being fired from an officer, ended with the arrest of two wanted felons from New Mexico Wednesday morning, police said. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Get Rid of Your Timeshare and Get Your 2020 Fee's Back!What's Up DFW with Timeshare Termination Team. Timeshare Termination Team helps owners legally and permanently get rid of their timeshares with a simple process that's guaranteed to cancel your timeshare contract. Find out how you can get your money back even if you've already paid your 2020 fees!

4 hours ago