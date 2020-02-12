DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The indefinite NFL suspension of North Texas native and Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett apparently equals about three months.
Garrett reportedly met with NFL officials on Monday, and today the defensive end was reinstated — effective immediately.
Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL and rejoins our active roster
Details » https://t.co/BaoqiJeSU6 pic.twitter.com/8OO3ApUV1R
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 12, 2020
It was in November 2019, during the final seconds of the Browns’ 21-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, when quarterback Mason Rudolph pulled at Garrett’s helmet before having his own ripped off. As a melee ensued the Arlington Martin High School and Texas A&M University alum tagged Rudolph when he swung a helmet at his head.
Garrett had claimed he became enraged after Rudolph used a racial slur — an accusation Rudolph denies.
The move allowing the 24-year-old back into the NFL means he will be able to participate in offseason workouts with the team, which are slated to begin in April.
In a statement, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said, “We know he [Garrett] is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”
Garrett, the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2018.