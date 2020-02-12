Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, is open and the search for 1,000 team members to fill positions from now through January 2021 is underway. The theme park’s Employment Center is open and ready to offer on the spot interviews to fill fast-paced positions in more than 20 diverse departments.
Named one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources for three years in a row, Six Flags offers a wide variety of positions and paid internships. The company provides team members with many benefits including advancement opportunities, reward and recognition programs, educational scholarships, free park admission, incentives from area business and much more.
The park will host hiring events and onsite recruiting throughout the North Texas area at approximately 50 high schools, colleges and special events.
Available Positions:
- Operations: Ride Operations, Park Services (grounds keeping), Security, Loss Prevention, Parking Lot Drivers/Attendants
- In-Park Services: Food Service, Retail, Games
- Guest Experience: Admissions, Guest Relations/VIP Services, Market Research
- Entertainment/Events: Performers and Technical Support
- Maintenance: Electrician, Mechanic, Carpenter, Fiberglass Technician
- Finance: Accounting, Cash Control
- Corporate Alliance Brand Ambassadors
- Sales: Sales Coordinator and Business Development Assistant
Before attending any spring hiring event, new applicants must visit www.sixflagsjobs.com to complete an online application.
Employment Center – Open Daily
- All rehires and new applicants are welcome.
- Afternoon, Evening and Saturday interviews available!
Where to Apply
- Online at www.sixflagsjobs.com
- Six Flags Over Texas Employment Center
- 2100 E Copeland Rd., Arlington, TX 76011
- Human Resources Office— (817) 607-6201
More information is available at www.sixflags.com/overtexas