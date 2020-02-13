DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The flu virus has forced three North Texas Schools, including St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School to close their doors for the remainder of the week while crews come in for a deep cleaning.
Excessive absences due to the flu or flu like symptoms is what has led principles to cancel classes.
“We’re like the rest of North Texas in battling everything that’s going around right now including the weather and allergies and all sorts of things, but yeah we’re no different,” said Dir. of Communication, Diocese of Dallas, Annette Gonzales Taylor.
St. Thomas Aquinas sent a letter home to parents on Wednesday explaining their decision. Even the president of the school and the school nurse are out sick.
Rio Vista ISD and with more than 10% of the student body sick, Grand Saline ISD also closed.
Deep cleaning includes sanitizing all the common areas, hardwood surfaces and the school buses.
Dallas County Health and Human Services recommends closing school for a total of 5 consecutive days to slow down the transmission of germs.
All three of schools will re-open to students on Tuesday.