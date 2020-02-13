Comments
WASHINGTON (CBSFDW.COM) – U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced that Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was awarded a $15,000,000 federal grant to construct a taxiway.
“Texas’ population grows with each passing day, and as more people travel in and out of our state, it’s important our infrastructure is able to meet the demand without interfering with Texans’ quality of life,” Sen. Cornyn said. “Quality transportation services are vital for boosting local economic growth, and I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders in the DFW area who worked to secure this funding.”
The funding comes through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program.