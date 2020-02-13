ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police believe fireworks caused a lockdown and a heavy response at Carter Junior High School in Arlington Thursday afternoon.
Police responded after they got a call from a school resource officer about students hearing what they thought were gunshots.
After two searches of the school, police said there was no evidence of any shots that were fired.
Police said they believe fireworks were ignited in the school, which led to a panic and the lockdown.
There were no reported injuries from the incident.
Multiple police squad cars, ambulances and a fire truck could be seen outside of the school during the lockdown. Parents could also be seen outside and talking to police as they wondered what was going on.
The lockdown was lifted at around 2 p.m. after police searched and found no threat.
Police said they are now conducting a criminal investigation. It is not known if they have anyone in custody.
It was just two days ago that fireworks caused a panic at Duncanville High School.
