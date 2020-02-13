FORT WORTH and HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A happy reunion between family and beloved pet happened nearly 14 years after Remi the dog went missing.
Remi, the five-pound Yorkshire Terrier mix, was picked up by Fort Worth Animal Control last month.
A microchip linked Remi to Aaron Webster and family in Houston.
The dog had a wound on his face, hair loss and no teeth, but that didn’t matter much to the Websters, or McKenzie Smith of Saving Hope, who helped reunite the dog with his family.
“Incredible. That’s the only word that comes to mind. It was warm fuzzies. We cried, definitely, all of us shed a tear of joy,” said Smith.
No one knows at this point what happened to Remi the last 13-plus years or how he made it from Houston to Fort Worth.
Smith credits the dog being microchipped for this reunion.