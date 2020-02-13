SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One Texas school district is thankful this week after an anonymous donor paid off the lunch debts of students at all its elementary schools.
North East ISD, located in San Antonio, said Tuesday that the accounts with negative balances at all its elementary schools were paid off.
The district, which has more than 40 elementary schools, said the donation affected more than 1,000 students.
“The NEISD community amazes me with their consistent generosity to help our students have the resources they need to focus on getting a great education,” Sharon Glosson, executive director of school nutrition at NEISD, said.
“It is a beautiful thing to be the recipient of such a generous and kind donation for our students. We are grateful for the generosity and kindness of this amazing donor,” Principal Carol Pierce said.