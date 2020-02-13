DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Recent heavy rainfall has caused sanitary sewer overflows at several locations throughout Dallas, according to Dallas Water Utilities.
One primary drainage area, the East Bank, exceeded 100,000 gallons. DWU Assistant Director Zachary Peoples stressed that none of the overflows of diluted wastewater have affected the City’s water supply.
The water department said customers should not be concerned when using water, as at no time was the City’s water system affected by the sewer overflows.
Although there is no danger to the water supply, the public is reminded to avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in any of the affected areas. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spills, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly.
People using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling
Those who buy water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.