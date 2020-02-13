DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for a man suspected of exposing himself to a 15-year-old girl who was walking to school Wednesday morning and touching her buttocks.
Police said the incident happened at around 7:45 a.m. in the 5800 block of Pineland Drive and involved a man who appeared to be in his 30s.
According to police, the girl was walking to school when the man allegedly exposed himself, touched the girl’s left buttock and then ran away.
Police said the suspect was seen going into a nearby apartment complex. He’s described as a black male with short twists in his hair and a clean-shaven face.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 214.671.4215.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214.373.8477.