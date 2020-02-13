  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man suspected of driving while intoxicated has been arrested after police said he crashed into another vehicle in Dallas overnight, critically injuring that driver.

The crash happened late Wednesday evening on Midway Road and the President George Bush Turnpike.

Police said a 53-year-old man was going through the intersection of Midway Road and the PGBT with a flashing yellow light when the suspect, who had a flashing red light, failed to yield the right of way and crashed into the victim in the intersection.

According to police, the crash also caused the victim’s vehicle to hit a signal light pole.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His identity has not yet been released.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Joel George, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested at the scene for intoxication assault.

