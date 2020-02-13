DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Valentine’s Day is the most romantic day of the year, and one of the most popular places for couples to take their relationship to the next level is none other than Reunion Tower.

CBS 11 News talked to one couple who chose this Texas Treasure — 561 feet in the air — for their special day.

“The group was meeting for dinner and Marvin walked into the room and it was like time stood still,” Kiesha Richardson said, talking about the first time she met Marvin, her soon to be her husband. Both Kiesha and Marvin Richardson say for them, it was love at first sight.

“There is this moment where I looked at Kiesha and she looked at me and I looked at Kiesha, and then I’m like caught off guard and then I realize wait a minute. I’m just standing here saying nothing, so maybe I need to move on before these people think I am weird,” Marvin said.

It wasn’t long after that Marvin was down on his knee asking Kiesha to marry him. They got married on the GeO-Deck at Reunion Tower.

“I wanted to be above ground elevated. So that’s how Reunion Tower came into play. We are almost, not being seating in heavenly places, but standing and giving vows as close to heaven as we can be,” Marvin said.

A lot of people feel the same way. Over the years Reunion Tower has become a place for couples to take their relationship to the next level.

“We get about two proposals a day throughout the year and Valentine’s day we get them every hour on the hour,” Katie Chaumont said. For her and the staff at Reunion Tower Valentine’s day is kind of like their Super Bowl.

“We call Valentine’s Day our big game. At Reunion Tower it’s the most romantic time of the year. And the big thing we do for our couples is we make sure they have a package that fits their needs. We have put your love on top and all sorts of iterations of that,” Chaumont said.

Looking back, the Richardsons say Reunion Tower was the perfect place for their special day.

“They made sure we had a special space and not have all the people around so we could have that moment,” Kiesha said.

“She will remember this the rest of her life being 561 feet in the air saying vows to a very lucky guy like me. I’m extremely lucky to have her and I’m grateful she decided to say yes,” Marvin said.