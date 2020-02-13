MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mansfield Parks and Recreation superintendent called it the worst vandalism he’s seen in his 20 years of working in this field. Now, crews are continuing the repair of bathrooms at one of the city’s parks after they were damaged heavily by vandals.
On the Mansfield Parks and Recreation Facebook page, officials said Wednesday multiple fires were set inside the bathrooms at Katherine Rose Memorial Park and that fireworks were also ignited in the toilets.
The department released pictures and video that showed the different kinds of damage done to the bathrooms.
“Our Parks Superintendent said it’s the worst he’s seen in his twenty years in the industry, and while we normally love to set records this is not a milestone we are proud to have set,” the department wrote on Facebook.
The department also thanked residents who offered to help clean up, but because the damage involved explosives and hazardous materials, the city would only use professionals to handle it.
According to the department, the bathrooms at the park will be closed for several days for cleanup and repairs.
The department said it saw similar damage at Clayton W. Chandler Park before this vandalism, but cleanup and repairs were quickly made and the facilities were reopened.