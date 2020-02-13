Anne Elise Parks' AM Weather UpdateThe rain is gone but the cold temperatures remain. Morning temperatures are in the low to mid-30s and highs will only reach the upper 40s.

1 hour ago

Suspect Wanted For Exposing Himself, Touching Teen Girl Who Was Walking To School In DallasPolice in Dallas are searching for a man suspected of exposing himself to a 15-year-old girl who was walking to school Wednesday morning and touching her buttocks.

2 hours ago

Texas Treasures: Reunion Tower Is Destination For Proposals, WeddingsValentine’s Day is the most romantic day of the year, and one of the most popular places for couples to take their relationship to the next level is none other than Reunion Tower.

2 hours ago