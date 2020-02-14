Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Dallas officers who stopped to help a disabled vehicle were injured late Thursday evening after a pickup truck crashed into their squad car.
The incident happened just before 11 p.m. on northbound I-35E near Camp Wisdom Road as the officers were assisting a driver.
During that time, their squad car was hit by a pickup truck. It’s unclear whether the officers were inside or outside their car at the time of the crash.
The officers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Police said the driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene. It’s currently unknown if the driver will face charges as police continue to investigate what caused the crash.