PLANO (HOODLINE) – Looking to sample the best ice cream and frozen yogurt around town?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ice cream and frozen yogurt sources in Plano, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
February is the top month of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Plano area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Plano-area food and beverage shops rose to $19 for the metro area in February of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
1. Sugar Pine Creamery
First on the list is Sugar Pine Creamery. Located at 6832 Coit Road, Suite 270B, the bubble tea shop is the highest-rated ice cream and frozen yogurt spot in Plano, boasting five stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp.
2. Milky Treats Ice Cream
Next up is Milky Treats Ice Cream, situated at 7000 Independence Parkway, Suite 104D. With 4.5 stars out of 222 reviews on Yelp, the spot has proved to be a local favorite for scoring ice cream and frozen yogurt.
3. Meccha Matcha
Meccha Matcha, located at 2001 Coit Road, Suite 166, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score coffee, tea,ice cream and frozen yogurt 4.5 stars out of 192 reviews.
4. Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream
Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream, a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 254 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3100 Independence Parkway, Suite 215, to see for yourself.