



American Airlines announced Friday that the Boeing 737 MAX is scheduled to resume commercial flights by August of 2020.

In a statement released Feb. 14, the Fort Worth-based airline stated the jets return will occur Aug. 18.

“American Airlines remains in continuous contact with the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation and Boeing. Based on the latest guidance, the airline anticipates that the resumption of scheduled commercial service on American’s fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will occur Aug. 18, 2020.”

The airline also released answers to frequently asked questions:

When will American run a schedule change and inform customers who were booked on a MAX from June 4 through Aug. 17?

American had previously canceled service on the MAX through June 3. On Feb. 23, American will run a formal schedule change, and customers who were previously booked on a MAX through Aug. 17 will see their reservation updated on aa.com . Additional refinements to our schedule through Aug. 17 will also occur in March 2020.

Will there be additional changes to the schedule once the MAX returns to commercial service?

American expects to gradually phase in the MAX for commercial service and will increase flying on the aircraft throughout the month of August and into September. Since American will gradually phase the MAX into our operation over the course of a month, additional refinements to our schedule may occur. Affected customers will be contacted directly.

My flight wasn’t scheduled to be on a MAX. Will it be canceled?

A flight that was not scheduled as a MAX flight might be canceled to enable our team to cover a MAX route with a different aircraft, in order to affect the smallest number of customers. In total, approximately 140 flights will be canceled per day through Aug. 17.

How will customers know if they are impacted?

American’s Reservations team will contact affected customers directly by email or telephone beginning Feb. 23. Customers who booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly.

What is American’s rebooking policy for when the MAX returns?

Details regarding policies and procedures for customers who do not wish to fly on the MAX once the aircraft enters scheduled service Aug. 18 will be released in the coming weeks.

My flight was canceled, and I don’t want to rebook. Can I get a refund?