DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some female inmates in the Dallas County Jail found some freedom while behind bars through expressive dance on Valentine’s Day.
As part of the One Billion Rising campaign, the women in jail joined people from all over the world rising through dance to celebrate that they have not been defeated by violence.
One of the inmates told CBS 11 she’s dancing on behalf of all women and men.
“It’s not prejudice, it doesn’t see color, doesn’t see a man or a woman. Abuse is abuse, so for me I’m fighting for all those that have had to deal with that and bring awareness and put a stop to it,” said Elisa Sanchez.
According to One Billion Rising, one in three women around the world will be beaten or sexually assaulted.
Friday’s event at the jail is part of a program that helps inmates prepare to rejoin society and increase their chances of success.