DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 5-year-old boy was shot by his older brother who was playing with his parent’s pistol Friday night, Dallas police said.
The child — who has not been identified — is currently being transported from a home in the 1800 block of Stella Avenue to a nearby hospital.
CBS 11 reporter Andrea Lucia spoke to the victim’s neighbor who said the little boy was hit in the shoulder but is expected to survive.
I just spoke to the next door neighbor who says the boy told he thought the gun was a toy. She says the 5 year old was hit in the shoulder and is expected to survive.
— Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) February 15, 2020
Officials said the shooting was an accident and that the child is conscious at this time.