DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly woman was found dead after crews extinguished a fire at a home in Dallas early Friday morning, officials said.
According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, firefighters responded to a house fire at around 5:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of Frank Street in the Fair Park area.
Crews arrived to find a heavy fire coming from the back of a one-story home.
After firefighters extinguished the flames, officials said the body of an elderly woman found inside the home. Officials said there were no other occupants inside.
The woman has not yet been identified as officials determine her cause of death.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.