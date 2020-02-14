DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A firefighter was hospitalized after debris fell on top of him while crews were battling a fire in northwest Dallas early Friday morning, officials said.
According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a fire at a vacant one-story building in the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane at around 1:50 a.m. There was no one inside the building at the time but flames were roaring when firefighters arrived.
While the fire was being put out, officials said a firefighter was hit by falling debris and suffered burns and a lower back injury. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but is expected to be okay.
A witness captured the moment when part of the building’s roof collapsed and fell onto the firefighter. He was able to crawl out from the debris on his own.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.