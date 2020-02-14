(CBS 11) – As we celebrate Valentine’s Day and honor those we love and cherish, I was pondering on what song to feature today and it was a no brainer.
“Love” was recorded by American jazz singer and pianist Nat King Cole, father of Natalie Cole.
It was written by Bert Kaempfert and Milt Gabler, produced by Lee Gillette, and was the “B” side of the 45 RPM release.
Released in September 1964 on the Capitol Records label and running 2:30, it hit #17 on the U.S. Adult Contemporary chart. It was part of his 1965 album entitled, “L-O-V-E”.
Other artists that have recorded this song include Dionne Warwick and Diana Krall.
Sadly, Cole passed away from cancer on February 15, 1965 at age 45, ironically one day after Valentine’s Day that year. During his life he charted 29 times on Billboard with six songs in the top 10.
I hope each and every one of you have a wonderful Valentine’s Day with someone you love.