DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Patches of ice have caused crashes and traffic headaches for drivers in Dallas as a cold front brought below-freezing temperatures to the area.

Black ice in at least five different spots were reported as of 6:45 a.m. Friday.

A major crash involving a vehicle fire on North Central Expressway at Mockingbird may have been caused by ice. The highway remains closed.

Spur 408 northbound at Loop 12 is closed due to black ice that led to a crash

There was an ice-related crash on Keeneland Parkway near Loop 12 where a vehicle rolled over onto its side. There was no word on injuries from this crash.

On northbound I-35E, ice was reported on the ramp to Kiest Boulevard but main lanes were not impacted.

A build up of ice was also reported on northbound Highway 67 at Polk Street.

There was also a report of ice on the westbound I-30 service road at Westmoreland, but it has already been treated by the Texas Department of Transportation.

