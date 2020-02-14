Comments
MONTE ALTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 21-year-old Texas man is accused of hanging a small puppy by the neck from a tree and posting a video of the deed on Facebook.
Sheriff’s Sergeant Frank Medrano said deputies traced the video to Claudio Gomez of Monte Alto, Texas. Medrano said Gomez admitted to hanging the dog “out of boredom.”
Gomez was charged with torturing a non-livestock animal and is currently booked in the Hidalgo County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
The third-degree felony is punishable by two to 10 years in prison.
The condition of the dog is unknown at this time.
