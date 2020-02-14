



The memory of a 7-year-old honorary officer will now live on within the Freeport Police Department’s newest K9.

K9 Abigail was named after Abigail Arias, who passed away in November 2019 after a battle with cancer. Her dream was to become a police officer.

The Freeport Police Department in Southeast Texas made her dream come true by swearing her in as an honorary officer in February 2019.

“She is no doubt God-sent,” Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey said in February. “Her story brought peace officers from all over today into one room and it was a magical moment for all who were in attendance.”

She died months after being sworn in from a battle with a Wilms tumor, which is a type of kidney cancer in children.

Now, her memory will continue to live on by way of the department’s newest family member, K9 Abigail.

“Abigail’s amazing journey and legacy continues from the Heavens,” the department wrote on Facebook.

According to the department, the K9 was donated by a group in Alabama who knew of Abigail’s story.

Abigail was also made an honorary Secret Service agent. She was also honored by this department after her passing.