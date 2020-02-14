Comments
BAY CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities near Houston said the mother of a child found dead in January, left that child and two others alone while she went to a bar.
Bay City Police said Lauren Dean, 26, left her home on January 30.
The next day, an officer went to the apartment on a Child Protective Services welfare check.
Dean invited an officer inside, but when they checked on 7-year-old Jordyn Barrera, they found she was dead.
Barrera had been bedridden and non-communicative.
She had Down syndrome and cerebral palsy and was on a feeding tube.
Dean faces charges including abandonment and endangering a child.
Her two other children were removed from the apartment.
Bay City is about 80 miles southwest of Houston.