BAY CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities near Houston said the mother of a child found dead in January, left that child and two others alone while she went to a bar.

Bay City Police said Lauren Dean, 26, left her home on January 30.

Lauren Dean (courtesy: Bay City, Texas Police Dept.)

The next day, an officer went to the apartment on a Child Protective Services welfare check.

Dean invited an officer inside, but when they checked on 7-year-old Jordyn Barrera, they found she was dead.

Barrera had been bedridden and non-communicative.

She had Down syndrome and cerebral palsy and was on a feeding tube.

Dean faces charges including abandonment and endangering a child.

Her two other children were removed from the apartment.

Bay City is about 80 miles southwest of Houston.

 

 

