Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers will host the Los Angeles Angels in the first-ever game at Globe Life Field on March 31st, and fans in attendance will have food offerings from Golden Chick, Pluckers, and Bahama Bucks for purchase.
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers will host the Los Angeles Angels in the first-ever game at Globe Life Field on March 31st, and fans in attendance will have food offerings from Golden Chick, Pluckers, and Bahama Bucks for purchase.
The Rangers made the announcement on their Twitter page yesterday, along with the results to a fan poll on a recipe that will be featured when the Texas Rangers play home games.
Still hungry? 🤤
Expect to see our friends from Pluckers, Golden Chick and Bahama Bucks at @GlobeLifeField as well! https://t.co/MHdS2WdoAN
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 13, 2020
There were nearly 5,075 fans who voted in the poll which allowed fans to pick between Steak Finger Relleno, Rangers Bomb, and Brisket Egg Rolls. Brisket Egg Rolls won with 42% of the vote in the 48-hour-poll.
The full lineup of concessions coming to the new park is expected to be announced sometime in March.