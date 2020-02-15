Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a Dallas apartment complex Friday night, police said.
Around 11:40 p.m. Feb. 14, police responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Easter Avenue where the victims stated they were “walking through the apartment complex when a white car approached them and fired rounds.”
Both victims were hit and transported to a nearby hospital where one is in critical condition while the other is in good condition.
A motive is unknown at this time and officials said this remains an active investigation.