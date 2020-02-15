Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A juvenile is in custody after stealing a City of Dallas truck and attempting to strike a security guard with it Friday night.
On Feb. 14, a juvenile male stole a city water truck and was driving around the 16000 block of Lake Ray Hubbard when a security guard attempted to stop him.
Police said they believe the juvenile attempted to strike the security guard with the truck which prompted the guard to discharge his weapon. No one was struck, however the vehicle “wrecked out,” officials said.
The juvenile is currently in custody and his identity has not been released at this time.