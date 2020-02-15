



The Department of Health and Human Services is supporting the Department of State-led mission to repatriate United States citizens who were aboard a quarantined cruise ship out of Japan.

The U.S. said Americans aboard the Diamond Princess ship will be flown back home on a chartered flight Sunday, but that they will face another two-week quarantine.

About 380 Americans are on the ship, which has since docked at Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo. So far, 285 people from the ship have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Passengers — including North Texas newly weds Tyler and Rachel Torres — have been quarantined on the ship since Feb. 5 and remained in their rooms until Wednesday.

“They’re doing everything they possibly can to keep us entertained,” Torres told CBS 11 during a satellite interview.

The Irving couple said they found out Monday that someone in the room next to theirs tested positive for the coronavirus. But they said doctors and the Centers for Disease Control told them they’re not at high risk of getting sick because they didn’t have any direct contact with that patient.

After arriving in the U.S., the couple along with hundreds of other Americans will need to go through another two weeks of quarantine at Air Force bases in Texas and California.

As for when they do get off the ship, the couple said they will “go straight to Whataburger.” They also plan to accept the refund for their cruise and take Princess Cruises’ offer for a free future trip.

For the latest information on the coronavirus outbreak, visit CDC’s Novel Coronavirus 2019 website.