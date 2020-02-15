Comments
MONTREAL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Tyler Seguin scored twice, including the overtime winner, to give the Dallas Stars a comeback 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
Mattias Janmark and Blake Comeau scored in regulation for the Stars, who trailed 3-0 before rallying.
Joe Pavelski had two assists after missing two games with an injury as the Stars extended their winning streak to four games and improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games.
Joel Armia, Jordan Weal and Nick Cousins scored for the Canadiens (27-26-8), who have lost four in a row.
Ben Bishop made 28 saves and outdueled Montreal’s Carey Price, who allowed four goals on 26 shots.
