Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Fire-Rescue Captain Ronald (Ron) Janek was discharged from Parkland Memorial Hospital Sunday, just two days after debris fell on top of him while battling a fire in northwest Dallas.
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Fire-Rescue Captain Ronald (Ron) Janek was discharged from Parkland Memorial Hospital Sunday, just two days after debris fell on top of him while battling a fire in northwest Dallas.
Captain Janek left Parkland at approximately 1 p.m. and was surrounded by family. He suffered significant injuries to his back, foot as well as some minor burns to his neck; all of which are non-life-threatening.
DFR said in a statement Sunday that there will be no more updates on his continued progress.
“He and his family maintains their position relative to their wishes for privacy, but are overwhelmed by the show of support from people in and out of the fire service, as well as the local news media, and wish to extend their undiluted gratitude.”
Janek has been with the department for 28 years and works out of Fire Station 19, as part of the department’s Urban Search and Rescue team.