



A Pleasant Grove father of four is the latest innocent victim of street racing, Dallas police said.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, 45-year-old Kendrick Lyons was on his way to donate plasma when he was struck by a black 2010 Chevy Camaro who was racing a gray 2016 Chevy Camaro.

Lyons was attempting to cross Masters Drive when the driver of the black Camaro hit his silver 2017 Nissan Sentra, causing him to rotate counterclockwise and strike the median curb where he was ejected and thrown across three lanes and into a front yard.

The father of four was pronounced dead at the scene.

His sister, Deidre, said she just wishes her brother could’ve made it to his birthday Tuesday. “I just wish he was still here,” she said. “For somebody to just take that away from us… it’s just senseless.” Lyons’ family and friends gathered at his house following the tragic news. “That goes to show you what kind of person he was — a good person and he didn’t deserve it,” Lyons’ cousin Norma Wright said. The family is now hoping his death leads to a crack down on street racing.

During Dallas City Council’s last public safety committee meeting, Dallas police said 911 calls reporting street racing increased by nearly 1,000 to 4,800 last year.

They presented plans to create a new ordinance that would allow officers to issue citations to street racers and spectators. It would also give them the right to impound and take possession of vehicles used for street racing.

“We saw it on the news,” Deidre said. “I mean, I wanted it anyways but now that it affected us… I really want it to happen.”

Both drivers involved will be charged with racing causing death.