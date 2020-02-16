



Watch Keith Russell’s report tonight at 10:30 p.m. It will be posted here after it airs.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Flower Mound Marcus High School golf coach Kerry Gabel remembers it like it was yesterday.

In February of 2016, he was constantly tired and drastically losing weight.

He believed it was due to the stress of his repeated trips to New Mexico to visit his mother, who would soon pass away.

Fast forward to September of that year, Gabel learned that he had kidney cancer.

That led to one kidney being removed, but the cancer had already spread to his lungs.

He says what keeps him going is his faith and being positive for his family.

His wife Jessica, a special education teacher at Marcus High School, says the strength he has shown is unbelievable.

Conversely, he says she has been his rock.

The Gabel’s two daughters both attend Marcus High School.

Kyndle plays on the freshman basketball team, while Kamri is a sophomore on the varsity golf team.

Both say they will always been there for their dad, and he has promised them that “he will beat this.”

Coach Gabel says he has so much more to accomplish and he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

His last four scans have shown either no growth, or the tumors getting smaller.

While he continues his battle, Kerry can rest assured that the entire community is behind him.

The girls’ and boys’ basketball programs at Marcus High School have started a GoFundMe page to help with on-going medical bills.