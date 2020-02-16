Comments
MESA, Arizona (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish said the Houston Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series championship.
Darvish was hit hard by the Astros and lost two games for the Los Angeles Dodgers during the championship.
Major League Baseball has penalized the Astros for illicitly stealing signs that year. The former Texas Ranger also said the Astros should be more “apologetic” in light of their cheating scam.
The 33-year-old Darvish was 6-8 with a 3.98 ERA in 31 starts for the Cubs last year.
