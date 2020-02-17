Comments
MIDLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — One person was killed and three others injured Sunday during a shootout between rival motorcycle gangs at a bar in Midland, police said.
Officers were called to the Your Place bar around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and discovered four people had been shot, one fatally, according to the Midland Police Department.
The three injured victims were taken to the hospital, where one was in critical condition.
Police believe multiple suspected gang members were involved.
No word on any arrests.
