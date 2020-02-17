  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

MIDLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — One person was killed and three others injured Sunday during a shootout between rival motorcycle gangs at a bar in Midland, police said.

Officers were called to the Your Place bar around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and discovered four people had been shot, one fatally, according to the Midland Police Department.

Midland biker shootout scene (courtesy: CBS7)

The three injured victims were taken to the hospital, where one was in critical condition.

Police believe multiple suspected gang members were involved.

No word on any arrests.

