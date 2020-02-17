MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was two years ago this month that the Richardson Police Department lost its first officer in the line of duty. Now, the man accused of killing officer David Sherrard will stand trial.
The trial for Brandon McCall is expected to begin Monday in McKinney. He faces two counts of murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
On Feb. 7, 2018, Richardson police responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex. However, investigators said it was an ambush.
Authorities said McCall shot and killed his friend, Rene Gamez, and then began firing on officers when they walked inside the unit.
Sherrard, 37, was shot in the neck and later died at a hospital in Plano.
After a five-hour standoff, McCall surrendered. Witnesses said McCall shouted “I’m sorry!” as police took him into custody.
Sherrard was a 14-year veteran with the Richardson Police Department and was a married father of two.
Along with capital murder, McCall also faces charges of aggravated assault on a public servant for shooting at seven other Richardson officers during the incident.
The trial is expected to begin at 9 a.m.