DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 100 Dallas property owners hit by last October’s tornadoes will soon be getting a letter in the mail warning them of code violations.

In a memo Friday, Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax, said the city has held off taking action against violations in the tornado damaged areas until this month, noting “health & safety concerns (have) become more pronounced.”

Council members Jennifer Gates and Lee Kleinman, who represent portions of the disaster zone, said the biggest concern has been open, unsecured buildings that can become homeless encampments or pose public safety hazards.

Both said the city wants to work with homeowners who can demonstrate they are working toward repairs or demolition.

“If they’ve identified an obstacle for why they can’t clean up their property, we want to know that and see if we can help them with it,” said Gates.

Marty Laukoter, though, who is still working on repairs to his home, says it’s premature to be pressing owners to comply with city codes. The recovery process, he says, has been frustratingly slow.

“A lot of it is just the insurance process. They’re really slow to evaluate and send out money,” he said. “After a while you feel like there’s not a lot of support out there. You feel forgotten.”

He mowed his lawn this weekend, after seeing neighbors received notices of violations on their doors.

He’s hoping he doesn’t see one, too.

“I’d be pretty upset. I’d be very upset,” he said.