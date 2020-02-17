



More than 300 people packed a Collin County courtroom, not for a high-profile trial, but a celebration for an 8-year-old boy who has spent half his life in foster care.

Nike Garza was adopted on Monday by David and Kristi Schwartz.

He has found his forever family that includes two other children (one of which is also adopted).

At his adoption, Nike was surrounded by his new family and friends, as well as his 2nd grade class, church, his parents’ co-workers, the PSHS Planoettes (sister’s drill team), Buckner Foster Care and Adoption staff and CPS.

Even Nike’s favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, helped him celebrate.

They sent a football signed by his favorite player, Dak Prescott, and the entire 2019 team, plus additional Cowboys swag and apparel.

Buckner International tweeted a highlight video of the event, and said, “Nike Garza has been in #fostercare for 1,553 days (half of his life), and today he was #adopted by his forever family. Thank you to the @dallascowboys for making Nike’s #adoption day even more special! #HopeShinesHere”

In 2019, there were 442,995 children in foster care in the U.S, — 34,161 in Texas.

Also last year, there were 1,750 kids waiting to be adopted in the DFW area.

In Dallas, Buckner hosts free informational meetings about foster care and adoption every month.