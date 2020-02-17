CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM) – Although he didn’t play as much as other NBA superstars, Luka Doncic did the best with what he got during Sunday night’s All-Star game in Chicago.

It was the Dallas Mavericks star’s first All-Star appearance in just his second year in the league. He was even a starter on Team LeBron, alongside James Harden, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard.

Despite only playing 18 minutes, Doncic made the most of his first All-Star game by scoring eight points and handing out four assists.

His highlight plays included an alley-oop pass to Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons and a rare dunk from the young stud. He also hit two 3-pointers to cap off his night.

Luka drained 3s, dunked, and dropped some dimes in his first All-Star Game! ✨@luka7doncic | @Chime pic.twitter.com/3HHYiKQHNJ — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 17, 2020

Doncic recently returned to action last week right before the All-Star break after suffering a sprained right ankle in late January. He had missed the Mavericks’ last seven games before Feb. 12’s win against the Sacramento Kings.

He also started off All-Star weekend by scoring 16 points in the Rising Stars game

The All-Star game itself was praised by many as it introduced new rules that added more competitiveness to the game. Those rules included resetting the score after each quarter expect for the fourth. In the fourth, the first team to 24 points would win the game.

Team LeBron and Team Giannis were also playing for their own respective charities. Money for those charities was rewarded to the winner of each quarter.

The game came down to the wire in the fourth as the teams went back and forth with $300,000 on the line for their charities. In the end, Davis won it for Team LeBron on a free throw, ending the game at 157-155.

Leonard took home the game’s MVP award, which was recently named after the late Kobe Bryant.