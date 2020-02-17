DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman suspected of driving while intoxicated has been arrested after police said she drove away from a crash that killed a pedestrian in the Uptown area of Dallas Sunday afternoon.
Police said Swinetta Marsh, 42, was speeding down the 2500 block of Cedar Springs Road near Routh Street just before 5 p.m. when she allegedly hit a person who was in a crosswalk. According to police, she then drove away without aiding.
The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.
Marsh was later found at the scene of a separate crash that she was involved in near Cedar Springs and Maple Avenue, police said.
Police said officers found that Marsh was under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.