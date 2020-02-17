  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman suspected of driving while intoxicated has been arrested after police said she drove away from a crash that killed a pedestrian in the Uptown area of Dallas Sunday afternoon.

Police said Swinetta Marsh, 42, was speeding down the 2500 block of Cedar Springs Road near Routh Street just before 5 p.m. when she allegedly hit a person who was in a crosswalk. According to police, she then drove away without aiding.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

Marsh was later found at the scene of a separate crash that she was involved in near Cedar Springs and Maple Avenue, police said.

Swinetta Marsh mugshot (Credit: Dallas County Jail)

Police said officers found that Marsh was under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

