



– Ryan Newman was involved in a major crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night, sending him to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

In the final stretch of the race, Newman was leading the pack until he was bumped from behind by Ryan Blaney. The contact sent Newman crashing into the wall before another driver collided with the driver’s side of the Newman’s vehicle, sending Newman’s No. 6 airborne before it came crashing to a halt upside-down on the side of the track.

The Vice President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway Eddie Gossage said, “That’s breathtaking. It really is a scary, scary moment and you hope and pray that Ryan is OK.”

Gossage knows Newman from his competing in Fort Worth over the years.

“He’s a former winner here at Texas Motor Speedway and one of the toughest men I’ve ever met in my life.”

Gossage points out at 200 miles per hour, NASCAR is an inherently dangerous sport.

Gossage said NASCAR has done a lot over the years to make the sport safer including changes to the cars and the tracks.

“You’re constantly remaking things trying to make the sport as safe as you can. It’s not always going to be safe when you’re dealing with those kinds of speeds, but you keep learning every day and try to make things better,” he said.

NASCAR tweeted out a statement late Monday night saying Newman is in serious condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

NASCAR said it will provide updates when they become available.