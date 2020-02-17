Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Students at three North Texas school district go back to school Tuesday after days away due to flu and other illnesses.
Rio Vista ISD in Johnson County, Grand Saline ISD in Van Zandt County and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School in Dallas are all scheduled to resume classes Tuesday.
Each school and school district closed for several days to give the high number of students and staff who were sick, time to recover, as well as disinfect the schools.
Deep cleaning included sanitizing all the common areas, hardwood surfaces and the school buses.
Dallas County Health and Human Services recommended closing school for a total of 5 consecutive days to slow down the transmission of germs.