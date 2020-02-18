FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a crash near Downtown Fort Worth Tuesday morning, police said.
Police said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 287 near Interstate-30.
Investigators on the scene said a black Tahoe was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic when it hit two other vehicles and crashed into a bridge pillar.
The driver of the black Tahoe was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.
One of the drivers who was hit by the Tahoe had to be extricated from their vehicle but is expected to be okay.
A white pickup truck was also clipped by the Tahoe and spun into a railing. That driver was able to get out of his vehicle on his own.
Authorities closed the northbound lanes of Highway 287 as crews cleanup and investigate the crash.