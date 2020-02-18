AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Austin police are asking for any information on a mother accused of killing her one-year-old daughter last month.
At approximately 3:48 p.m. Jan. 17, police responded to a call from 29-year-old Tamara Calvery, who reported that her 22-month-old daughter Pearl had struck her head on a dresser and was having trouble breathing.
When officers arrived, they found the one-year-old unconscious and not breathing. Officials said they immediately began CPR until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and took over.
Pearl was transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas where she died from her injuries two days later on Jan. 19.
Homicide detectives took over the investigation and an autopsy was performed by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, which revealed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.
During a police interview with Calvery, she admitted to causing the fatal injuries that led to her daughter’s death. She was then arrested for serious bodily injury causing death on Jan. 24.
Detectives are now asking anyone with video or information on this incident to contact them at 512-974-8477 or homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.